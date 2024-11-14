Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Estimate for ABG Earnings

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.52. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $25.37 per share.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
View Our Latest Analysis on ABG
Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance
ABG stock opened at $264.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.74. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $195.09 and a 12-month high of $277.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asbury Automotive Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Mercer Near Rock Bottom: Is This High-Yield Play Set to Soar?
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.