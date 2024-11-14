Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Federal Signal Q4 Earnings

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.71 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE FSS opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $102.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 152,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Federal Signal by 105.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 45.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

