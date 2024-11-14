SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at TD Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $117.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.20 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of SEA by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

