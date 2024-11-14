Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $7.68. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 3,716 shares.
Scully Royalty Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.
Scully Royalty Company Profile
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
