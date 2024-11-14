Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos (LON:SST) Raises Dividend to GBX 22 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2024

Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos (LON:SSTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos Stock Performance

SST stock traded up GBX 7.55 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,442.55 ($18.56). The stock had a trading volume of 9,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,463.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,422.71. The firm has a market cap of £339.72 million, a PE ratio of 859.28 and a beta of 0.37. Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos has a 52 week low of GBX 1,230 ($15.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,550 ($19.95). The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited. It is co-managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan and Australasia.

Read More

Dividend History for Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos (LON:SST)

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.