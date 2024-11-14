Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos (LON:SST) Raises Dividend to GBX 22 Per Share

Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos (LON:SST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SST stock traded up GBX 7.55 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,442.55 ($18.56). The stock had a trading volume of 9,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,463.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,422.71. The firm has a market cap of £339.72 million, a PE ratio of 859.28 and a beta of 0.37. Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos has a 52 week low of GBX 1,230 ($15.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,550 ($19.95). The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited. It is co-managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan and Australasia.

