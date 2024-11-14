Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.84, for a total value of $1,945,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,232 shares in the company, valued at $66,163,602.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total value of $1,883,993.92.

On Monday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total value of $1,741,168.36.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $1,509,802.08.

On Monday, October 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,343,212.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $1,272,792.72.

On Monday, September 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $1,302,041.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,301,961.88.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $1,309,909.88.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $252.78 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.61. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 78.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.16.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

