Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EFN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.63.

Shares of EFN traded down C$1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 999,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.22. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$20.55 and a 52-week high of C$30.04. The firm has a market cap of C$10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.46 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6884016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 18,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,074.40. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

