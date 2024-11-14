Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EFN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EFN
Element Fleet Management Trading Down 4.5 %
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.46 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6884016 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management
In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 18,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,074.40. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Element Fleet Management
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.