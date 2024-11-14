Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

