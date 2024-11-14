Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $409.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.34 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

