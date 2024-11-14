Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $233.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.65 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.16.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

