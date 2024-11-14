Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,678 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

