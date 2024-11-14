Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Schrödinger stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.50. Schrödinger has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $38.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $27,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,478.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after buying an additional 2,131,724 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,945,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 717,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 2,868.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 471,399 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 39.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 436,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its position in Schrödinger by 84.2% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 863,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 394,738 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

