Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 275 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 16.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 766,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,179,000 after acquiring an additional 107,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3,133.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 337,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 327,449 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2,606.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 137,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 132,257 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $5,624,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.8% in the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 116,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FJAN opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

