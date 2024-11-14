Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,323 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FBND opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.