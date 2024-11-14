Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 84,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.