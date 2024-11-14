Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,487,000 after acquiring an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 25.3% during the second quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 595,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 92.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,301 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

MAT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 493,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

