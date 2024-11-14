Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $547.65. 1,908,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.60 and its 200-day moving average is $507.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.75 and a one year high of $551.73.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
