Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group accounts for 2.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,681 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,805 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,511,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 326,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,819. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,196. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

