Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 21.1% during the third quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 721,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after buying an additional 125,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Avantor Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,189. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

