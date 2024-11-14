SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $15,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 113.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SAP by 18.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $3,780,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $146.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.65. The firm has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.