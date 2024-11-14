SAM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SAM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,796,000 after acquiring an additional 38,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 275.0% during the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $153.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $369.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.