Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.23.

CRM stock opened at $341.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.31. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $348.86. The company has a market cap of $326.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,431,349.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,702.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,373 shares of company stock worth $41,250,680. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 300.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

