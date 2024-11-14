Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock Price

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 310,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.72. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.