Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 386.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FDMT. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

FDMT traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 270,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,199. The company has a market capitalization of $416.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.82. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,941,000 after buying an additional 888,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,197,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,844,000 after purchasing an additional 104,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,551,000 after purchasing an additional 473,094 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 238.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,543,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

