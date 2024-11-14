Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 377,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,063. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 2.46. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

