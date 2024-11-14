Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the October 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,564. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

