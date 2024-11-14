Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the October 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Roscan Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,564. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Roscan Gold
