ROI Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

NYSE CVX opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $285.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

