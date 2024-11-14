ROI Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.1% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH opened at $605.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.62.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

