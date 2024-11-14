Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MIRM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

MIRM opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

