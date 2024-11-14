Robert P. Mundy Sells 12,500 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $238.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $148.50 and a 52-week high of $245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

