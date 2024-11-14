RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

OPP stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

