Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 232,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 662,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

The company has a market cap of $843.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 76.0% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,734,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,585 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Riskified by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,682,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 573,596 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Riskified by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,260 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Riskified by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,680,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Riskified by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

