RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.71.
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.
