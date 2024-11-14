Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Up 4.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $23.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.73. 100,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 160,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a market cap of $507.14 million, a P/E ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.
