Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Up 4.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $23.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.73. 100,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 160,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,199.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $507.14 million, a P/E ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

