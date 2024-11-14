Research Analysts Set Expectations for Insulet Q3 Earnings

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $269.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.22. Insulet has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $279.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Insulet by 90.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,418,000.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.