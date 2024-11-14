Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AT&T (T)

AT&T (NYSE: T) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/24/2024 – AT&T had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2024 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic to a “strong sell” rating.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 28,934,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,560,203. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

