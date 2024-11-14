Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AT&T (T)

AT&T (NYSE: T) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/24/2024 – AT&T had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/24/2024 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2024 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/27/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic to a “strong sell” rating.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of T traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 28,934,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,560,203. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.