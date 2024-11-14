Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CVE:ITR Q3 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ITR. Raymond James upped their target price on Integra Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Integra Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

CVE ITR opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.29. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$1.75.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05).

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

