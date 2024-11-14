Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $214.66 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.83 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

