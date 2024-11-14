Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-639 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.61 million. Repligen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.580 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.91. 49,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,073. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -406.66, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. Repligen has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

