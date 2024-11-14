Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

