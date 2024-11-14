Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after buying an additional 879,916 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $129,257,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,107.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $804.33 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $784.96 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,007.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,037.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.