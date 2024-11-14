Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after buying an additional 879,916 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $129,257,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of REGN stock opened at $804.33 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $784.96 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,007.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,037.30.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.