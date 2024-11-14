Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Traeger (COOK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Traeger (NYSE: COOK) in the last few weeks:
- 11/7/2024 – Traeger had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Traeger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Traeger had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Traeger had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – Traeger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Traeger Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:COOK opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Traeger, Inc. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $383.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $122.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Traeger
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Insiders Bet Big on These Small Cap Stocks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Can United States Cellular Ride Higher on Its Spectrum Strategy?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- HubSpot’s Growth in CRM: Can It Compete With Salesforce?
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.