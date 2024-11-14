Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Traeger (COOK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Traeger (NYSE: COOK) in the last few weeks:

11/7/2024 – Traeger had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Traeger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Traeger had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Traeger had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Traeger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Traeger Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:COOK opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Traeger, Inc. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $383.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $122.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Traeger by 5.4% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Traeger in the first quarter worth $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Traeger by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

