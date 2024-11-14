Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American International Group (AIG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American International Group (NYSE: AIG):

11/12/2024 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – American International Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2024 – American International Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2024 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – American International Group was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

10/15/2024 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – American International Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $93.00.

10/10/2024 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $78.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.6 %

AIG traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $76.09. 4,096,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.68. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.39 and a one year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

