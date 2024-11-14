reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. reAlpha Tech had a negative net margin of 2,035.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

reAlpha Tech Stock Performance

Shares of AIRE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 16,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,924. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. reAlpha Tech has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of reAlpha Tech in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

