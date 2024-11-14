Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Price

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $184.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RGLD. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Royal Gold stock opened at $139.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $155.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,182.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,503.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 108.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

