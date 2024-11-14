Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 391.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,580 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 18.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $95,742.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,202. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 0.3 %

RNGR stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $341.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

