Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $54.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $76.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rambus by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

