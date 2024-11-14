QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Up 8% – Should You Buy?

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07). 71,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 148,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

QUIZ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.83 million, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32.

About QUIZ

QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides occasion and dressy casual wear for women under the QUIZ brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers clothes, footwear, and accessories primarily for 16 to 35-year-old females. The company operates through standalone stores, concessions, franchises, and wholesale, as well as online stores.

