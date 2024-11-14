Q1 Earnings Forecast for GeoVax Labs Issued By Roth Capital

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GeoVax Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($5.10) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GeoVax Labs’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.80) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GOVX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, August 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of GeoVax Labs from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeoVax Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

