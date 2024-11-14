Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Barclays

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $381.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $334.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.10. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $250.51 and a 1 year high of $369.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $1,707,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

